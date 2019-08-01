Jacksonville's dry days have come to an end

One week from now it is likely there will be a storm named Chantal nearing the Bahamas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three seems to be the number of this week. Three dry days in a row, The Tour de Pain, which is 3 running events back to back and... Monster Truck - Triple Threat that will be at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena this weekend.

But, I diverge, yes, we have had three pleasantly warm and dry days in a row.

That comes to an end later today, as thundershowers are possible after 2pm. The best chances will be up and down I-95 and these should move slowly inland. Expect only a few scattered downpours, but this time of year these scattered thundershowers can dump a lot of rain over a short time.

Umbrella days return starting Friday.

Afternoon thundershowers return, but not in a huge way. That comes tomorrow through the weekend.

Friday through next Tuesday will be a much more damp, with heavy amounts of rain possible each and every day. Beaches will also have a chance of seeing particularly heavy amounts of rain as some of the rains will push onshore. Those thundershowers will be some of the rains associated from Invest 95L (the tropical system southeast of the Bahamas.)

Rainfall amounts from Friday through Tuesday will be between 2-3" with a few places seeing up to 5" of rain. Yes, those torrential downpours of late summer may make an early visit.

Mid week next week we will be all eyes on the other tropical system currently in the Atlantic. This one designated 96L is likely to be in the Southeastern Bahamas by next Wednesday. Hopefully it will be picked up the the jet stream and have it swept out to sea.

Maybe just wishful thinking, but this is what the early guess of the Global Forecast Models (Euro and GFS.)

Next 10-days shows us that "umbrella days" will return.

