Jacksonville's dry streak continues a couple of more days thereafter the tropical rains return

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chris became a hurricane on Tuesday and continues to intensify, yet, is now moving away. So, the dry air that was wrapping around Chris is now going to be moving away as well and that will open the door for deep tropical air to move back across the area starting this weekend.

Jacksonville will see some (relatively for July) nice weather again today. Yes, it will be hotter than normal but storm-free which makes the next few days quite nice. As it should turn out, last month (June) was tied for the second stormiest June. Actually, I don't think anyone is surprised by that...

Today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday) will start off with beautiful conditions and sunny skies, followed by deep blues tropical skies. Temperatures will ramp up quickly each day with afternoons basically in the mid 90s. The hottest afternoons will be Wednesday and Thursday, where inland temperatures will reach into the mid-90s. Feel-like highs will be around 100°.

I can't rule out a brief pop-up shower or thundershower developing along the sea breeze any given afternoon, basically we should see perfectly dry afternoon and evenings around Jacksonville. The only other exception would be those living along I-75 where storms will be possible each evening.

Hurricane Chris will also produce a decent ground swell (surf) along the beaches and with slightly higher tides each day will cause some additional rip current risk.

Outlook for the upcoming weekend should be stormy. The rains could even be particularly heavy and widespread. Early indications are 1-4" may fall between Saturday and Sunday.

One more note: The planet Mars is very bright in the southeastern skies, rising around 10 p.m. you won't miss it as it is a very bright red. Best viewing will be at area beaches.

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 73° Mostly clear skies

8 a.m. - 78° Mostly sunny skies

10 a.m. - 85° Mostly sunny skies

12 p.m. - 90° Mostly sunny skies

Sunrise 6:33 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.