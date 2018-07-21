Jacksonville's weekend forecast starts off with patchy fog and sunshine!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We will see the stormy pattern shift away from the "early and often" day pattern of storms to a more afternoon of scattered storms. This means we should easily see hours of sunshine before and after these scattered mid-afternoon storms.The downside is that these storms will become more intense than the rainy, downpours we have been experiencing the past week.

Mid-afternoon storms will be back, they will just keep moving and not linger...

Some patchy morning fog possible Saturday morning. Then skies clear and then here comes the threat of a few storms. Yep, watch out for those fast developing and potentially heavy to nearly severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Winds could reach 50 mph and maybe some hail associated with these more aggressive storms.

Less rain and just scattered storms with sunny skies will translate into toasty temperatures. Yes, downright hot both days. Plus, with all of the recent rain the humidity will be high and this will kick the feel-like temperatures to around 100° or higher both days.

One more thing...

There is a chance of a developing convergence between the drier air from around Jacksonville into South Georgia and the soupy super tropical air to the south. This could lead to some very intense and longer lasting storms, that could linger over the same location for hours. This would not be good. Some forecast models are indicating that rainfall amounts would exceed 4".

Heading to the beach, don't forget the beach umbrella and when "thunder roars it's time to go indoors."

Beach Forecast: When thunder roars it's time to... get off the beach and get indoors

10-Day forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° Storms build, 40% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:36 a.m.

Sunset 8:29 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.