Jacksonville's Friday forecast starts chilly as the weekend ends wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today starts out chilly and warms into the cool mid 60s for an afternoon high. Expect a few clouds to creep into the afternoon forecast, making for partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Saturday expect a cool start around 50°. We start out with partly cloudy skies and will see building clouds as the day goes on. Afternoon highs will range from the cool low 60s in Southeastern Georgia to the mild upper 60s across Northeast Florida. An isolated chance for shower enters the forecast late on Saturday and grows during the overnight hours.

Sunday is a Weather Authority Alert Day because of the potential for flooding rain and severe thunderstorms. We expect 2-3 hours of rainfall, which could prompt flooding in the already saturated counties in Southeastern Georgia. We also are at risk for isolated severe storms primarily in our southernmost counties from Gainesville to Palatka and St Augustine. We will keep you updated as we get a more solid forecast for timing, as of right now it looks like morning to early afternoon hours.

Details are becoming more clear as heavy rains will last only for a couple of hours on Sunday. Severe threat has diminished for Jacksonville, but remain elevated well south of Jacksonville.

Here's more on Sunday's forecast.

Monday we dry out, clear out, and cool down for a chilly, sunny, workweek.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 38° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 41° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 48° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 60° Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.



