Jacksonville's game day forecast is mostly about the heat and some storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - WHEW! For some, Wednesday was the hottest day of the year, the airport hit a high of 97° and Cecil Commerce Center reached a high of 100°. The feel-like temperatures were 100-105°.

Today will start off just as nice as it was throughout much of Wednesday. Yes, sunny blue skies and warm conditions return.with sunrise temperatures starting around 75° as afternoon highs rush into the 90s. Feel-like temperatures (combination of heat and humidity) during the mid-afternoon hours will touch triple digit (100-102°.)

Where's your Jag wear? Yep, it's time to show those Jaguars off!

The evening may have a few scattered showers pre-game but these should be brief and clear out in time for the game (fingers crossed).

A few storms may also "pop" with today's heat, the better chances appear more likely to be south of Jacksonville.

Game day will be mostly about the HEAT and the threat of storms is there but should they remain scattered...

Tropical storm Debby (very weak) in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Debbie will fade quickly and we again will be back to a super quiet tropical period.

10-Day forecast showing a very high chance of storms Sunday-Tuesday.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 86° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 90° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers along I-95

Sunrise 6:47 a.m.

Sunset 8:19 p.m

