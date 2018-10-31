Jacksonville's Halloween weather is definitely a treat!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Halloween! More great weather except not as cool this morning. Warm sunshine will boost mid-afternoon temperatures into the 80s. Winds will become very light.

Lovin' it!

Beautiful throughout the day and evening

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will transition from very warm to wet to clearing and cooler conditions. Each day will be unique as a fading cold front will push through during the day on Friday. Cold fronts this time of year tend to have limited moisture (or fading storms) and this seems likely with this approaching front. Expect about 1/2" or less of rain this Friday.

We will get better details as we get closer to Friday, so if you have plans this Friday stay tuned...

BTW, Oscar is a category 1 hurricane is in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. Forecast models take Oscar on a track towards Iceland where heavy snow may fall on the island as the tropical system transitions into winter storm.

JAX Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 56° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 58° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 70° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 79° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:40 a.m.

Sunset: 6:39 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

