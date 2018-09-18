Jacksonville's heat continues as we deal with a toasty Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - High pressure that has been surrounding Florence has been slowly pushing her off to the north along the Appalachian Mountains has also been producing Jacksonville's hot conditions. Another toasty day in store for us, afternoon temperatures will again reach well into the 90s with feel-like temperatures (heat plus humidity) will make conditions feel-like 103° mid-afternoon.

The good news is that this high pressure will actually strengthen allowing for a more Easterly breeze to develop each day and this will moderate our heat. By Thursday, even inland conditions will begin to see lower afternoon high temperatures and morning lows may actually dip into the 60s in Georgia by Friday morning.

Toasty Tuesday

Tuesday (today) we should expect to see those hot temperatures, but afternoon storms will begin to crank around 2pm with the most likely timing for storms around 6pm. The evening commute along I-95 could be rather stormy.

Wednesday we will see another and (hopefully) final hot afternoon. West winds will allow daytime highs into the low 90s with feel-like temperatures to near 100°. A few scattered sea breeze (I-95) storms will be possible as well.

Thursday through the weekend will be highly influenced by an Easterly onshore breeze each afternoon, this will keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s and feel-like temperatures around 95°. That easterly wind will also allow for evening storms to develop more inland, away from downtown Jacksonville.

This also means the stormy pattern will shift allowing for an increased chance of afternoon and evening storms west of US 301 (inland locations of NEFL and SEGA.)

FWIW, Autumn begins at 9:54 p.m. on Saturday, making the Jags game at home as being the first day of Fall. Still expect hot conditions, just not as brutal as last Sunday.

Tropics are super quiet, yet forecast models want to take a chunk of Florence and send it out to sea (back into the Atlantic Ocean) where it may acquire some tropical characteristics just east of Jacksonville. We have seen this in other once major hurricanes, but it is rare.

Florence's leftovers about to do another loop?

10-day forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 76° Mostly clear skies, 15% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 83° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:13 am

Sunset: 7:28 pm

