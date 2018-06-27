Jacksonville's hot temperatures are reaching their peak on the hump day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday's rains were very impressive for some backyards, up to 4", but the rains were also impressive as they lingered well into the evening. Today's rains will likely be more of the same, but different backyards? Yes, that is the hope.

Tuesday Rainfall Amounts

Waking up to sunshine and warm morning temperatures will be the equally classic to our days weather. Sunrise temperatures will start around 75° and quickly warm through the 80s into the low 90s just after lunch and this will once again be about the time showers and storms will begin to develop up and down I-95.

All of the Coastal counties in Georgia and Florida will likely see these storms during the mid-afternoon hours. But, as they build westward into the inland counties they will coalesce into a broader area of rain as the sun sets (8:32 p.m.) This will also result in blocking out some of our view of the full Strawberry moon.

Sunrise Forecast

The full Strawberry moon will be accompanied by the planet Saturn. It will be located just to the right of the moon and will not be very bright (due to the overwhelming brightness of the moon), yet those with a decent binoculars should be able to just make out the rings of Saturn.

The outlook going into the weekend, includes increased afternoon storms and slightly cooler temperatures.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Clear Skies

8 a.m. - 79° Sunny Skies

10 a.m. - 87° Sunny Skies

12 p.m. - 91° Partly Sunny Skies, feel-like temperature near 100°

Sunrise 6:27 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p.m.

Moonrise 8:11 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.