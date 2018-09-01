Jacksonville's Labor Day weekend weather starts nice and then becomes wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We should see a slow breakdown in the rainy pattern starting today. That means the Labor Day Weekend will start off drier and then see the rains/storms redevelop as we head towards Monday. Keep in mind, although the threat of rain/storms never totally leaves the forecast, we will see the coverage and intensity settle down. This will allow for daytime highs to "pop" back into the 90s starting today.

Today (Saturday) will likely be the driest day of the Labor Day weekend. Sunday and Monday will have above normal chances of storms and these will impact outdoor plans from the beaches to the Lynyrd Skynryd farewell tour concert. The concert starts at 3pm and depending on the weather, Skynyrd should be on stage after 9pm. Keep in mind, if there is a storm or lightning, that could delay their stage appearance.

Saturday (Today) afternoon should see just a couple of downpours, all should be brief.

10-Day Forecast shows the increased rain chances for Monday (Labor Day) and the so-so day for Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The tropics continue to bubble up various systems, including what will be the main headline tropical depression #6 (very soon to be Tropical Storm Florence) as well as a weaker system that will move across South Florida and produce some heavy rains.

Friday 11 pm update on TD #6.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 15% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

Sunset 7:51 p.m

