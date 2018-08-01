Jacksonville is likely to see more umbrella days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another little "swirl" is spinning in the atmosphere over the entire Southeastern U.S. and this has been oscillating east and west. This swirl is shifting far enough west that we are on the eastern edge of the deep tropical flow. This means heavier rains will be mainly out towards the Northern Gulf of Mexico to the Florida Panhandle (including Tallahassee.)

Note the later in the evening storms

Today, we will once again see a beautiful start with sunny skies and muggy conditions. Temperatures will start off around 75° and will likely jump quickly (due to the sunshine) to nearly 90° by noon. Where yesterday we saw storms mainly along I-75, today's storms will be delayed and they will be along I-95.

These will not be widespread, but a few will be intense, everyone should be on the alert for heavy storms and lightning strikes will be numerous.

10-Day forecast

Thursday, and Friday our wet weather will continue. Expect to wake up to partly sunny skies and warm into the upper 80s. 70% chances for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms erupt each day, nearly area-wide.

As we move into the weekend, the winds of change blow - specifically the winds shift to be from the east, which dries us out. Expect partly cloudy skies, hot afternoons in the low 90s, and only isolated, inland chances for an afternoon shower.

Tropics Watch:

Wait what's that off the coast of Africa?

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° A few storms build, 30% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:46 a.m.

Sunset 8:22 p.m

