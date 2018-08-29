Jacksonville's pattern of overnight and morning coastal rains continues Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Overnight coastal rains are again spreading inland in waves, the current round happening right now in St. Johns County, this will roll up the coast into Duval County before midnight. Thereafter, there will be a pause before another round of sunrise storms develop along the coastal waters and then they too will roll onshore during the daytime hours Wednesday.

Midnight downpours for Duval Beaches as downpours roll up the coast out of St. Johns County.

Amounts will be moderate, mainly under an inch.

As Wednesday rolls on, we can expect a mix of sun and clouds and super humid (tropical air.) Morning temperatures will start around 75° then reach a high in the 80s as clouds, showers and storms move across the area. Finally, sunnier skies into the evening hours.

In other words, keep the umbrellas ready.

We should see a slow breakdown in the rainy pattern as we head into the end of the work week and enter the Labor Day weekend. Although the threat of rain/storms never totally leaves the forecast, we will see the coverage and intensity settle down. This will allow for daytime highs to "pop" back into the 90s starting Thursday.

Saturday will likely be the driest day of the Labor Day weekend. Sunday and Monday will have well above increased chances of storms and these will impact outdoor plans from the beaches to the Lynyrd Skynryd farewell to Jacksonville concert. The concert starts at 3pm and depending on the weather, Skynyrd should be on stage after 9pm. Keep in mind, if there is a storm or lightning, that could delay their stage appearance.

The tropics are short term quiet, but as soon as this weekend we could see TWO new systems to develop. Stay alert! This is the time of year where tropical development can be very robust.

Next week there will be THREE potential areas to focus on in the Tropics.

10-Day Forecast slight drying before another surge of moisture later this weekend.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 30% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 35% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 35% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 40% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

Sunset 7:55 p.m

