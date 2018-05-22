Jacksonville's "reign of rain" continues despite recent amounts being light

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Day number 8 of the "reign of rain" continues today. The past 8 days many of us across NEFL and SEGA have seen between 3-8" of rain. The next 8 days don't show much improvement, although we may see the day-to-day shift in rains move more inland Wednesday through Friday. The "core" of the rains will again move back across the entire area by this weekend (Memorial Day Weekend).

Today (Tuesday), after three days of almost all clouds (with random showers) we will see a little more sunshine. Sounds good? Right?!? Not quite... More morning sunshine, will equate to more afternoon storms, especially along and just west of I-95.

Just keep an eye to the skies.

Subtle shift in the rain pattern (more inland)

Wednesday through Friday will see a little more drying, but not widespread sunshine. Daytime highs will become a little steamier.

This weekend, so much is going on, it's Memorial Day weekend, the JazzFest is in town and we could see something develop tropically (or sub-tropically) in the Gulf of Mexico.

More on these events later, so stay alert to changing (updated) forecasts.

Deep tropical moisture (dark green to purple)

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - Partly cloudy and warm, 30% chance of showers

8 a.m. - Partly cloudy and warm, 30% chance of showers

10 a.m. - Partly cloudy and warm, 40% chance of showers

12 p.m. - Partly cloudy and warm, 50% chance of showers

Sunrise 6:29 a.m.

Sunset 8:18 p.m.

