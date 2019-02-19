Jacksonville's Tuesday's weather will be not-so-terrific

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What a pleasant weekend and Monday it was, on Monday we saw a record high of 86°. All was good until about 2 p.m. Monday as a cold front pushed through, our temperatures dropped from the 80s to the 60s within minutes. Now those gusty (chilly) northerly winds will slowly veer around (shift) to the southeast on Tuesday. And those southeast winds will bring in scattered showers mainly along the I-95 corridor.

Grab the umbrella.

Rain chances and amounts will be mainly for our Coastal counties from Flagler to Glynn County in Georgia. Amounts will be mainly around 1/2 inch, with some isolated higher amounts and much lighter amounts west of US301. Basically, inland locations will have cloudy skies, breezy and cool temperatures. Afternoon highs will be chillier in Georgia, highs there will only be around 60°. Around Jacksonville they will be around 65° and those highs will be in the morning hours, before the rains.

Additionally, as the rains develop on Tuesday afternoon, our temperatures will begin to chill. Morning temperatures in the 60s will cool into the 50s by the evening hours. Winds will remain gusty, up to 20 mph.

Tuesday's weather

What happens Wednesday through the weekend will be a rebound in temperatures. Yep, a quick return of temperatures into the 70s and then the 80s will take place. Of course we are talking about afternoon highs. Yet, evening and overnight temperatures will continue to remain well above normal. Normal morning low temperature is 49°, we won't come even close to this the next week or so.

Rain threats will be in the 10-day forecast, so it will be another pleasantly warm, but not perfect weather pattern.

10-Day Forecast

