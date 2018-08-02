Jacksonville's umbrella days continue through Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wednesday evening turned wild as the "late bloomers" took some time to get going, most storms didn't start until after 5pm and then they turned into "late boomers" as heavy thunderstorms were up and down I-95.

Today, we will once again see a beautiful start with sunny skies and muggy conditions. Temperatures will start off around 75° and will likely jump quickly (due to the sunshine) to nearly 90° by noon. Like yesterday, look for the evening commute I-95 storms to really build quickly with heavy downpours, lots of lightning and gusty winds. Storms should be under severe levels (60 mph winds and 1" or larger hail.)

Friday (tomorrow) our wet weather will continue. Expect to wake up to partly sunny skies and warm into the upper 80s. 50% chances for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms mainly up and down I-95.

Late bloomers again?!?

I-95 (either side too) will be a focal point for evening storms...

As we move into the weekend, the winds of change blow - specifically the winds shift to be from the east, which dries us out. Expect partly cloudy skies, hot afternoons in the low 90s, and only isolated, inland chances for an afternoon shower.

10-Day forecast does show drier weather heading our way this weekend

Tropics Watch: All is quiet but remember it's August and the season typically gets going from here...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 87° A few storms build, 30% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:46 a.m.

Sunset 8:20 p.m

