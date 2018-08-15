Jacksonville's umbrella days roll into hump day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Umbrella days continue as the first day of school for Clay County was exactly like it was when Duval County went back to school on Monday. Summer afternoon storms were back, but not very wide spread. The "big picture" shows that we are once again dealing with above normal amounts of moisture in the atmosphere above us. This super tropical air that we have had throughout this summer will continue despite that children are heading back to school.

Random storms will return on this (yet another) umbrella day...

Today and tomorrow, it will again be the same old pattern. Sunny starts as clouds build in the heat of the day, allowing for scattered storms into the evening hours. The overall weather pattern is so stable that literally each day the early random storms will crank up around 1 pm and the greatest coverage will be around 4pm before fading after 7pm. There are some indications that the heaviest will be along I-75 at first and then these will develop later in the afternoon/evening along I-95.

Here's the good news!

The weekend is looking storm free from Jacksonville southward (still stormy in Georgia) but the details are still fuzzy. If you have outdoor plans this weekend check back for further details.

Tropics may just barely develop a SUBtropical storm later today or on Thursday, beyond that the tropics are still super quiet.... "shhhhh... loving it...."

Looking more and more likely that the NHC will start advisories on SUB-Tropical storm Ernesto later stoday or tomorrow. This system will remain far out to sea...

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers along I-95

Sunrise 6:52 a.m.

Sunset 8:10 p.m

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.