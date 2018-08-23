Jacksonville's weather and rainy pattern will be determined by our shifting winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Winds are shifting for Jacksonville, away from the westerly winds of recent months to a more classic hint of fall, a northeast wind. Subtle and not particularly strong, this will shift our on going afternoon and sometimes later evening rains/storms to more of the, start at the beach (during the early morning hours) showers which then move westward during the afternoon and evening hours.

Wait? Whaaa??? A cold front? Yes, a weak wind shift will change our rainy pattern.

But that shift in the rainy pattern doesn't kick-in until Saturday and Sunday. Until then, all the moisture that has been producing these afternoon/evening storms has been swept out to sea and this means Today (Thursday) will be significantly drier. Yep, sunny skies (blue skies) will dominate the day.

Hour by Hour shows just isolated early PM showers.

Bold City Showdown, High School football should be dry and steamy. Feel-like temperatures will still be in the low 90s as the game starts at 7:15 pm

Outlook for the weekend includes another football game when the Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons go at it Saturday evening at 7 pm. Unfortunately by then, storms will be back across the area and they could impact the early part of the game with lightning. Hopefully the rain pattern shift will have already taken place and evening storms will then be more inland and not at the stadium.

The Atlantic tropics are still super quiet, almost too quiet as there are numerous indicators suggesting that we will see activity really pick up before September.

10-Day Forecast shows big chances of coastal and I-95 rains this weekend.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers along I-95

Sunrise 6:59 a.m.

Sunset 8:01 p.m

