Jacksonville's weather as being a "terrific Tuesday" is actually an understatement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each year Jacksonville receives about 12-15 phenomenal days, this week alone we will see 5. That includes yesterday. Today will be sunny, dry, and a tad milder. After a cool start we will warm quickly through the 70s and just "touch" 80° for an afternoon high. Expect sunny clear skies, no chances for rain, and breezy Easterly winds will be around 10 mph.

Super sunny afternoon with cooler temperatures along the coast and highs in the low 80s

Wednesday the beautiful sunshine continues- expect to wake up in the upper 50s and warm up into the low 80s.

Thursday will be rather similar - waking up in the cool upper 50s and warming up into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

On Friday we crank up the heat a bit, we wake up in the cool low 60s, possibly with some patchy fog. Afternoon temperatures will warm well into the mid 80s for an afternoon high.

Saturday will be hot, expect to wake up in the low 60s and warm up into the upper 80s- we may break into the 90s briefly for the first time this year.

Sunday we wake up in the mid 60s and warm into the mid 80s with a few building clouds and a 30% chance for showers.

OMG! = Oh my goodness! The weather is awesome!

If you are wondering what the O-M-G-! in the forecast is all about? It is that we will have "Oh my goodness!" weather.

Quick Forecast:

High 80°

6 a.m. 60° Mostly clear skies

8 a.m. 66° Mostly sunny

10 a.m. 73° Mostly sunny

12 p.m. 77° Mostly sunny

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 8:03 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.