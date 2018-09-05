Jacksonville's weather dries out as Gordon fades and Florence intensifies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today, drier easterly winds will again pick up with gusts to 25 mph along the coast. This will enhance the risk of rip currents so be aware of rough surf conditions if you are heading to the beach.

Sunny skies should rule the day with the expectation of a passing shower. Nothing long lasting and only briefly heavy. The chance of rain will be 30%. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s under partly sunny skies.

Wednesday should be a drier and sunnier day (but not a dry day.)

A few coastal downpours should be expected

Thursday the moisture returns in the form of a few additional afternoon and evening inland storms. Expect a partly cloudy start as temperatures warm up into the upper 80s. We will see 50% chances for showers initially in our coastal counties and then spreading inland for the afternoon and evening hours.

Friday expect much of the same with a high of 88° and 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend looks like we'll have to dodge a few passing showers with 40% chances for rain, but it will not be a washout and afternoon highs will reach around 90°.

The tropics: With Gordon fading away as a swirl of showers and storms over Mississippi and Arkansas our attention will now turn to Florence, which is a powerful category 2 hurricane and although expected to weaken could still pose a threat to the United States later next week.

10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 15% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 15% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 82° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 86° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 7:46 p.m

