Jacksonville's weather for the Fourth of July starts off with coastal rains

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Quite the day before the Fourth of July as an upper-level low pressure off our coast is pumping downpours and thunderstorms towards our area beaches. These coastal showers are very nocturnal and generally develop during the overnight hours just before sunrise. The very warm waters offshore (water temperatures >84°F) are the fuel to these storms that are then pushed onshore on moderate northeast winds. Occasionally these downpours can produce waterspouts and or funnel clouds. It was a funnel cloud that was spotted off the coast of Jax Beach this morning. There could be one or two more seen tomorrow morning.

How does this play into the Fourth of July forecast?

A very similar pattern is expected for Wednesday we should we wake-up to scattered coastal downpours, these will be possible all along the coast from Brunswick to Palm Coast, but it appears the highest possibilities will be from Jacksonville Beach northward. Timing of the best chances of rains will be from 6 am until 12 noon.

After these morning rains, skies will clear and only a few isolated showers will blow onshore there after, meaning that the evening should be generally fair and rain-free. This also suggests that afternoon highs will be below normal (92°F), only in the 80s and then cool slowly through sundown (8:31 p.m.)

Outlook for the days after the Fourth, show a shift in the rain pattern, back to a more classic showers and thunderstorms developing along I-95 during the early afternoon and then moving inland throught the afternoon and evening hours each day.

Quick Forecast:

8 p.m - 83° Partly cloudy, nice breeze

