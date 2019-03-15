Jacksonville's weather forecast turns chilly for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tonight we a returning cool under clear skies. Our overnight low swill be around 60°. We expect fog to for Friday morning, particularly in our coastal areas.

Friday's coastal fog dissipates quickly as our temperatures climb during the late morning hours. Expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures, in the upper 70s for the lunch hour and in the low to mid 80s for the afternoon hours.

Friday evening there is an isolated chance for showers mainly to the north of the State line, while areas to the south of the State line will see an increase in clouds. Overnight temperatures will sink down into the upper 50s.

For the weekend the weather turns cloudy, chilly, and occasionally damp. A cold front will be slowing down and stalling out over our area, making for less than desirable weather.

Saturday will be cloudy, with 40% chances for scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s behind the cold front, and in the upper 60s ahead of the cold front. The cold front will be stretched across our area, making it a completely different day for our northern counties from our southern counties. The slightly better weather will be in our southernmost counties.

The peak chance for showers all weekend long is overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be chilly and cloudy, with temperatures struggling to reach the low 60s, north winds around 10 mph and a 50% chance for showers,

Monday the sun returns, but the 70s do not. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

We expect a decent chance for mid week rain and afternoon highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.

