Jacksonville's weather goes into limbo mode as we see high pressure develop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Another rather dry day for Jacksonville as the atmosphere is being dried out from a weak high pressure that is building westward, just north of an upper-level low cutting across the Bahamas... Confused? Leave the umbrella at home as we should only see a few isolated morning coastal showers and a few inland afternoon thundershowers.

Only brief passing showers expected today.

Yep, the same pattern with easterly winds will push coastal showers and even an isolated thundershower onshore into our I-95 counties during the morning and midday hours. The showers will spread inland during the afternoon and early evening hours. Overall chances to get rained on tomorrow are 25%. Afternoon highs will touch 90° in many locations, but it's the super tropical air that you feel as "feel-like" temperatures will reach to nearly 100° by mid afternoon, even at the beach where deep tropical air will be most present.

Friday expect more of the same, with the potential for overnight showers and thunderstorms over the Atlantic being pushed onshore during the morning to midday. Inland counties will see afternoon and early evening showers and storms. Expect 40% chances for rain and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday and Sunday the easterly winds weaken slightly. Expect good chances for rain Saturday (60%) and decent chances for showers on Sunday (40%.) This time the storms will be mainly up and down I-95, some will be heavy.

Next week we will start seeing some of the impacts of Florence along our coast.

Beach and Boating: A moderate risk of Rip Currents today as the onshore flow continues.

Tropics: Hurricane Florence now looks like it could threaten the East coast of the US mid-week next week. All long term forecast models show Florence potentially making landfall from the Carolina's northward to along the New England coastline. We will keep you updated. Click here to read about the next system that we expect to develop into Helene.

Florence and the 6-day outlook, note the National Hurricane Center's Forecast is heavily dependent on the European forecast model (in purple.)

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 20% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 20% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 20% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 7:45 p.m

