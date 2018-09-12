Jacksonville's weather is about turn into Hurricane hot and dry weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Major Hurricane Florence continues to track west-northwesterly, taking aim at the North Carolina Coast near Wrightsville Beach. This part of Florence's forecast has a very high probability of occurring. Many beach communities will be devastated.

It is what happens after that which is so intriguing.

Here's a meterological lesson on how to interpret the "Cone of uncertainty" forecast.

See the image above? This shows the National Hurricane Center's "cone of uncertainty".

Want a tip when interpreting this?

When the cone is very tight (close together) it is basically a "lock" that this will happen. When you see the cone look like a big bubble, it means there is little confidence or a very low probability this will occur.

Basically there are strong indications that Florence may ride down the South Carolina coast passing near Myrtle Beach to Charleston before, finally moving inland into Southern South Carolina.

This would be quite the twist.

What if it does? How does this impact Jacksonville?

It will not, and even if it tracked further south than this, the expectation would be for the storm to totally washout before any impacts could be felt in Southeastern Georgia and North Florida.

So no worries if this does develop.

Generally dry and very hot,

The past week we have seen our feel-like afternoon highs reach to nearly 100°. Well grab some air conditioning, as we see Florence pound into North and South Carolina, a hot steamy dome of tropical high pressure is about to turn the heat on high on Jacksonville.

Today through Thursday morning, sunrise low temperatures will be muggy, starting off each morning around 73°. Sunny skies will kick-off most mornings, allowing us to heat up our afternoons. Each days high temperatures will gradually increase into the mid-90s. Add in the humidity (after all it's not just the heat, it's the humidity too) and our feel-like highs will be 100-105°.

The expected hot days ahead will likely represent the last of summer's intense heat. Basically, we may not feel heat like what we are expecting late this week until next Spring/Summer!

Rain chance also go down as Florence nears the coast. We will not see bad weather from Florence as she will remain some distance away from Jacksonville. Instead, sunny, hazy and hot conditions will dominate our weather late this week.

Just a few scattered afternoon thundershowers along I-95

The weekend outlook, including for the Jags game is still not absolutely clear. Yes, there will be hot temperatures and sunshine, but depending on Florence's structure, we could see a band of heavy rains and storms swing into the area just in time for the football game on Sunday. More on this later this week.

Beach and Boating: A high risk of rip currents today as the onshore flow continues. The risk of larger and widespread rip currents will build through Thursday as Florence will have maximum impact along our beaches. The biggest threat will be rip currents with large surf building on Wednesday and Thursday.

Storms are back into the game day forecast, for now.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 73° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 77° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 80° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 86° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of T-showers west of I-95

Sunrise: 7:09 am

Sunset: 7:37 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.