Jacksonville's weather keeps shifting from one day to the next

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Waking up to damp conditions as yesterday's evening showers along I-95 left a lot of low-level moisture, we see this in the form patchy dense fog and low-level clouds. Basically, it will be a gloomy start for most inland locations. And it will be mild too!

Cooler temperatures along the coast (even cooler right on the beach.)

Well above normal temperatures, literally near record highs are expected throughout the next 4 days, here are the old record highs for the next four days.

Thursday record high is 85° (1997)

Friday's record high is 85° (1962)

Saturday's record high is 85° (1962)

Sunday's records high is 88° (1962)

The downside?

There will be a chilly (at times) breeze at the beach that on any given afternoon we could see coastal sea fog roll onshore, just as air temperatures drop from the 70s to the 60s. And it could get pretty foggy at times at the beach too!

Otherwise, the next big rain threat isn't until Sunday.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m.- 63° Cloudy, 20% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 64° Cloudy, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 71° Partly Sunny, 15% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 77° Partly Sunny, 10% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 6:20 p.m.

