Jacksonville's weather on Tuesday will be, under the weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saggy cold fronts and weak February cold high pressures always make for not-so-pretty weather pattern fot Jacksonville.

You know, February is notable for wild swings in weather including extreme cold and heat. As well as, massive East Coast blizzards and intense spring-like severe weather outbreaks in the Southeast United States. But not so far this February, instead we will be stuck in a rut the next 36 hours.

Again, clouds and sprinkles and some coastal fog will give a cold shoulder to the sun which will be hard to spot today.

Grab an umbrella and a light jacket as you will need to layer up a little bit today.

Morning temperatures will start off in the low 60s and basically stay stuck there all day. Tonight the temperatures will slide just a little, into the 50s and finally Wednesday the sun returns as we may see afternoon temps reach 70°.

Rain chances will be only for light rain showers or sprinkles, nothing heavy.

Late week, looks awesome.

Can you say "10" on the Gaughan Gauge?

10=Day Forecast

Hourly Forecast:

High 64° - 30%

6 a.m. 63° - 30%

8 a.m. 62° - 20%

10 a.m. 62° - 30%

Sunrise: 7:09 a.m.

Sunset: 6:12 p.m​.

