Jacksonville's weather pattern shifts to coastal morning showers and inland afternoon storms

Coastal showers begin at the beach and then push inland and become storms after lunch

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Winds are shifting for Jacksonville, away from the westerly winds of recent months to a more classic hint of fall, a northeast wind. Subtle and not particularly strong, this will shift our on going afternoon and sometimes later evening rains/storms to more of the, start at the beach (during the early morning hours) showers which then move westward during the afternoon and evening hours.

But that shift in the rainy pattern doesn't kick-in until Saturday and Sunday. Until then, all the moisture that has been producing these afternoon/evening storms has been swept out to sea and this means today, Friday, will see a few passing showers/downpours that will start at the beach and push inland throughout the day.

Coastal showers begin at the beach and then push inland and become storms after lunch

Weekend includes the Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons that go at it Saturday. Unfortunately, by then, storms will be back across the area and they could impact the early part of the game with lightning. Yet, an easterly wind pattern suggests rainier mornings and drier afternoon. By 7pm (game time) evening storms will be more inland and not at the stadium.

The Atlantic tropics are still super quiet, almost too quiet as there are numerous indicators suggesting that we will see activity really pick up the first week of September.

10-Day Forecast shows a few wetter than normal days through Sunday

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 25% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 25% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 45% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise 6:59 a.m.

Sunset 8:01 p.m

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.