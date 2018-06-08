Jacksonville's weather will be heavily dependent on a swirl of clouds near-by

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There is a weak low pressure swirling around over North Florida and South Georgia. This little swirl will help keep our afternoon highs at or below normal, but there will be a building threat of storms each afternoon, starting with Friday. The swirl is expected to shift just enough to fire-up a more widespread pattern round of showers and storms this weekend.

This evening only well west of Jacksonville are seeing evening storms. Some of these storms in Union and Bradford counties have been very heavy, but are fading. Jacksonville remains quiet, dry, warm and muggy. Evening temperatures around town will only slowly cool through the 70s.

The weekend, as mentioned, has real storm issues.

The weather pattern is such that we could see not a "one and done" pattern, that is the typical summer time pattern, but a more of an "early and often" pattern. This is when we could see a few showers in the morning and more storms into the evening hours.

Most afternoon storms should be along and to the west of the St. Johns River/I-95.

Daytime temperatures are a little bit of a silver lining, the clouds will keep our afternoon temperatures mainly in the 80s and reduce the super power solar rays we see this time of year. After all, the Summer Solstice is just 2 weeks away. That is when the sun's rays will be most direct (intense.)

Next 10-days, best chances of storms? Saturday, Sunday and Thursday, Friday next week.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 70° Partly cloudy 25% chance of a shower

8 a.m. - 72° Partly cloudy 30% chance of a shower

10 a.m. - 78° Partly cloudy 35% chance of a shower

12 p.m. - 82° Partly cloudy 45% chance of a shower

Sunrise is at 6:24 a.m.

Sunset is at 8:27 p.m.

