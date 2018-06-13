Jacksonville's Wednesday weather starts off beautiful and with hopes of a drier afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Wet Wednesday? Just for some, as the atmosphere should dry out just enough to reduce the storms potential this afternoon. Less storms will however bring hotter temperatures with afternoon highs heading into the 90s and feel-like temperatures into the mid and upper 90s. Whew!

Models do dry out for today...

The slightly more stable and drier atmosphere will hang around through early Friday, thereafter we once again will see an increase in storms Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

The really tough question for this weekend will be, does Sunday (Father's Day) dry out?

At this time it appears the afternoon maybe the best time of day as dry air really settles in from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday, with only a slow moistening of the atmosphere into next week.

Back to today (Wednesday), we will once again start with beautiful conditions with sunny skies until the lunch hour, about the time that temperatures reach into the 80s.

Tropics has one weak and unorganized system in the Caribbean, none of the available forecast models develop this as tropical moisture is very limited.

10 Day!!!

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 71° Clear Skies

8 a.m. - 72° Clear Skies

10 a.m. - 78° Clear Skies

12 p.m. - 84° Partly Cloudy Skies



Sunrise 6:24 a.m.

Sunset 8:30 p.m.

