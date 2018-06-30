Jacksonville's weekend not likely to be a washout but instead will see a decent amount of sunshine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Welcome to the weekend! There's good news! I am pulling an audible! The forecast models are suggesting quite the day of showers and thunderstorms, even along the coast. Trouble with that forecast is the recent model trend has been drier and drier and drier. This is an awesome trend...

Even the most recent models are also suggesting that the showers and storms will start early on Saturday and be often, with the beaches seeing the least and west of I-95 into inland locations seeing the worst of the storms.

So what's the audible? I now believe, the beaches will be pretty nice both days, especially on Sunday when we could see no rain at the beach! Sweet!

SATURDAY: Wettest of the weekend days with bigger storms and heavier amounts especially inland locations west of I-95.

SUNDAY: Note the sunny conditions at the beach! Storms are mainly just west of the St. Johns River / I-95

Another positive? Winds will be mainly onshore and this means cooler temperatures than our recent highs in the mid and upper 90s. For the next 10 days afternoon highs will be around 90° each afternoon.

Additionally our chances of rain will decrease right on through the early parts of next week.

Fourth of July will see a good deal of sunshine with just a few scattered afternoons storms (not widespread) with afternoon highs around 90°

