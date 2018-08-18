Jacksonville's weekend weather attempts to dry out as the rainy pattern shifts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Welcome to the weekend and with it a hopeful shift in the winds which will allow slightly drier and more stable air over Northeast Florida. The downside? The push of drier and more stable air will not make it into South Georgia where afternoon and evening thunderstorms will redevelop. On Friday super storms rolled all around Waycross Georgia and dumped up to 4" of rain. Today's Georgia rains/storms should be more scattered and brief, should be...

Flashback to Friday's big Georgia rains (better chances of rain for today will again be in Georgia.)

Today's overall conditions will be pretty nice, starting with hazy sunshine which will jump our temperatures quickly into the 80s and then into the 90s. Feel-like temperatures will reach to near 100° before 1pm. Sunshine will compete with building clouds and yes, there will be a few "pop-up" thundershowers around Jacksonville, the hope is they will be scattered and brief. Today's high will be 92-94°.

The beaches, especially south of Jacksonville, should see the best weather this weekend. Best time to head to the beach will be during the morning and early afternoon hours as if showers and storms do develop they will be later in the day. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 80s as a sea breeze will keep temperatures down a little bit. Beach highs will be around 88°.

Just scattered PM storms today

Tropics just barely developed tropical storm Ernesto, which has now become a post-tropical low heading to Ireland, they will see winds to 40 mph and brief tropical downpours. The rest of the tropics??? Still super quiet. Just one area of clouds and storms that may be just south enough to allow for a weak area of low pressure to develop before entering the Caribbean Sea (where it will meet its demise.)

10 Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers along I-95

Sunrise 6:55 a.m.

Sunset 8:09 p.m

