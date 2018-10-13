Jacksonville's weekend weather will be spectacular

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We will see r-e-a-l-l-y cool morning temperatures, downright chilly just west of Jacksonville.

We are starting off with morning temperatures as low as we have seen since May. Most inland places will start in the 50s, even downtown Jacksonville will see sunrise temperatures around 60°. Beaches will be beautiful with drier air and a sunrise temperatures around 70°.

Today's temperatures will be mild despite those sunny skies. Westerly winds will settle and only be around 10-15 mph allowing for afternoon highs around 85°.

Super Saturday

Sunday morning temperatures will again be cool but not quite what we are seeing this morning. What that means is that morning temperatures will start in the 60s. But, 50s are possible in the normally chilly spots west of Jacksonville and in Georgia.

Beach and Boating: Everything slowly settles down through the weekend which will be awesome for everyone heading to the beach, the coast or offshore. There will be some rip current risk but it will be greatly reduced.

Beach Forecast

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 58° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 60° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 69° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 77° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:30 am

Sunset: 6:57 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.