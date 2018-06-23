Jacksonville's weekend will have near record highs Saturday and a few storms Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hot west winds will dominate Saturday's weather. West winds are notorious during June as these can be very hot and sometimes very dry. Which have led to severe fire conditions. But, we ALL KNOW it has been very wet the past 5 weeks and so fire danger in not a worry. But, the heat will be an issue...

Saturday starts out partly cloudy and warms up quickly. Expect a blazing hot afternoon in the mid to upper 90s, with dangerously hot heat index temperatures. Feel-like temperatures will be in the low 100s.There will be isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, amounting to a 30% chance for showers area wide after 2p.m.





Whew!

Those same west winds will push super hot temperatures to the beaches and the UV Index in the extreme range. I recommend grabbing a beach umbrella, they tend not to be too expensive and can go a looooong way in making a hot super sunny beach day more comfortable.





Beaches will actually be brutal at mid-day, extreme UV index.

Sunday will be hot and partly cloudy as well, but with a better chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Expect afternoon highs in the mid to low 90s and a 45% chance to see rain after 2p.m.

The forecast looks stormier as we head into next week.





10-Day Forecast

Quick Forecast:

7 a.m. - 78° Sunny, feel-like temperature 83°

9 a.m. - 85° Sunny, feel-like temperature 92°

11 a.m. - 90° Sunny, feel-like temperature 98°

1 p.m. - 94° Sunny, feel-like temperature 101°

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 8:32 p,m.

