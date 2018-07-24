Jacksonville's work week starts off with only scattered PM storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the wild weekend weather or afternoon storms took a day off on Monday. Today a large upper low pressure is spinning in the deep South. This has been pushing deep tropical moisture from the Keys of Florida northward all the way to Pennsylvania. Severe tropical rains there has shut down Hersey amusement park.

Locally, we are seeing just enough dry air push into Jacksonville to keep the bigger, widespread rains and storms away.

I-95 afternoon storms will be scattered...

Temperatures which are "normally" in the low 90s (92° is our average) will instead run a few degrees shy of this each day through Thursday. We already have had 5 days in a row with daytime highs below normal, including last Thursday which had a high of only 86°.

Tropics are quiet with NO prospects of any storms anytime soon.

Next 10-days...

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Partly cloudy skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 85° Partly sunny skies, 25% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 89° A few storms build, 30% with building chances of storms

Sunrise 6:40 a.m.

Sunset 8:28 p.m.

