Jacksonville's work week weather will be typical for late August

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Our shift in the rainy pattern has taken place, no longer are we seeing the late afternoon and evening storms start west of Jacksonville and then sweep eastward towards the beach. These storms would be energized by the westward moving sea breeze and "boom" I-95 would be the collusion region for these storms leaving the evening commute all wet.

Instead, our winds have become predominately out of the east. That means coastal morning showers are where the rains are beginning and these are moving inland throughout the morning, reaching the I-95 area before noon. This is where we have seen some of our heaviest afternoon rains / storms the past few days. This will continue both Tuesday (Today) and Wednesday.

In other words, keep your umbrella nearby, especially around the lunch hour.

Note the highest chances of rain around 1pm for Jacksonville

Later this week, deep tropical moisture starts to consolidate both in the Bahamas and in the Gulf of Mexico. This will pull our tropical moisture away from Jacksonville bringing more sunshine and drier days for Jacksonville as we head into the Labor Day weekend.

A decent, but not perfect Labor Day weekend at the beach. There will still be the threat of morning sunrise and morning rain showers each of the three days. Then again, once they pass and they should be fairly brief, skies will clear and sunshine will be abundant with light easterly winds and highs only in the 80s.

Tropical outlook looks more ominous as we head past the Labor Day Weekend.

Labor Day weekend will also bring more attention on the tropics as there are multiple global forecast models that are strongly hinting at multiple strong tropical systems coming off the coast of Africa.

Stay alert.

10-Day Forecast shows a decent, not perfect Labor Day weekend at the beach.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 35% chance of coastal showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 35% chance of coastal showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 35% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 45% chance of showers west of I-95

Sunrise 7:01 a.m.

Sunset 7:55 p.m

