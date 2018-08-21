Jacksonville's workweek weather once again has "umbrella days"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's work week weather started off with some mid-afternoon downpours on Monday and today will be similar, if not drier. Once again, the atmosphere around Jacksonville is ripe with moisture but with few triggers to kick-off storms this afternoon. This means we should see just a handful of storms today. By Thursday, atmospheric winds will shift to become Northwesterly and this will push in even drier air and that could make Thursday the sunniest and driest day of the next 10 days.

The drying will be short-lived as by Friday, our deep moisture will be back and building into the weekend and this could play a roll when it comes to the Jags pre-season game at TIAA Bank Field this Saturday night. The game starts at 7 pm.

Tuesday's weather - a little drier than Monday.

10-Day Forecast

The tropics are still super quiet. {smiley face}

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 75° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 79° Mostly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 84° Partly sunny skies, 10% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 88° Partly sunny skies, 15% chance of showers along I-95

Sunrise 6:55 a.m.

Sunset 8:09 p.m

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.