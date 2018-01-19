Jaguars bring the mild weather to Boston

There are no weather travel issues getting to Boston and game day conditions will be warmer than average.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Jaguars take on the Patriots in a heatwave compared to conditions they faced in Pittsburg against the Steelers. As the Jags head to Boston the weather is will be much milder for the AFC Championship at Gillette Field.

A warm spell has built into New England and kick off temperatures will be in the mid 40s. A typical late January is usually in the mid 30s but the Jaguars will get a well timed break from freezing temperatures.

In fact, Boston Sunday morning starts out at 33 which is warmer than the past two Jacksonville mornings with 25 degree lows.

Milder southwest winds will boost the temps over the eastern seaboard this weekend which will also bring in dry and warmer conditions for local Jacksonville barbecues.

