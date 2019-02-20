January 2019 third warmest global temperature record

Record-warm January surface temperatures were in reddest areas. No land or ocean areas had record-cold January temperatures.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - While the polar vortex broke a chunk of arctic air south into the Nations midwest the rest of the planet baked in heat resulting in the third highest average temperature for January.

This record ties 2007 and includes the 3rd warmest ocean surface temperature according to NOAA.

Nearly all of the Southeast was warmer than normal in January, with most areas reporting temperatures 2-4 degrees above the 1981-2010 average.

Because of the the late month arctic cold blast, not a single station in the Southeast reported a temperature that was ranked in the top ten warmest.

Yet Hastings came close tied for 11th warmest and Mayport 12th warmest.

The only region that was colder than normal was the west coast of the Florida peninsula.

Around the rest of the world, Oceania had its warmest January since continental records began in 1910, while South America and Asia had their fifth warmest January on record.

Meanwhile, North America’s January 2019 temperature was the coldest January since 2011.

The 10 warmest January global land and ocean surface temperatures have all occurred since 2002.

The January temperature across global land and ocean surfaces was 1.58°F above the 20th century average of 53.6°F.

This value tied with 2007 as the third highest for January in the 140-year record. Januaries 2016 (+1.91°F) and 2017 (+1.64°F) were warmer.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.