July set to be Earth's hottest month on record

joe Raedle/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Unless the planet gets a sharp cool down the next couple days, July is set to be the hottest month ever on the planet since records were established in 1880.

Nobody should be surprised given the rate of unprecedented heat waves and record warm spells lately. In fact, the previous hottest global month on record was June 2019.

According to data from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), nine of the 10 warmest years on record have occurred since 2000.

Florida has felt the meltdown. The Sunshine State just had its hottest May on record since record-keeping began in 1895. Then came June, which ranked as the third-warmest in the state's history.

Jacksonville Beach is having the hottest July on record which date back 73 years with an average temperature of 84° so far this month.

July average temperature rankings for the south east puts Jacksonville Beach at the top.

The biggest increase in average temperatures is coming from warm nighttime temperatures, not daytime ones.

NOAA says 2019 is almost certain to end up as one of the three warmest years on record, especially with another heatwave set to scorching Europe next week.

