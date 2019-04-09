Keep the umbrella close as showers and storms will be back today

Storms will not be as widespread this afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The highly expected wet start to the work week has come to fruition. Monday's I-95 storms were very reminiscent to what we classically see in summer. Rainfall was brief and intense with lots of people up and down I-95 from South Carolina to Central Florida receiving up to an inch of rain, much of it falling in under an hour.

That was yesterday. Today, the pattern of storms will linger with not as widespread storms, but with a bigger threat of severe storms.

Starting from sunrise, clouds will mix with sun as showers and storms emerge from the Gulf of Mexico and The Florida Panhandle and swing eastward towards Jacksonville. Unlike yesterday, these will be scattered and not everyone will get rains/showers. Daytime temperatures will start around 70°, very warm for this time of year and by later this afternoon, after the sun returns, temperatures will top out around 85°.

Biggest threat of storms for Jacksonville will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

By Wednesday, drier and cooler air will swing out of Georgia and clear our skies out and end almost all the rain chances. Wednesday winds will be westerly, yet turn out of the northeast by the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s, just after noon, then chill down into the 60s by the evening.

Thursday will be a super pleasant day with daytime highs approaching 80° with mostly sunny skies.

Thereafter, the heat is back!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see afternoon highs reach into the upper 80s, with a summertime feel. Rain chances will be low until Sunday when a round of afternoon and evening storms push through.

10-Day Forecast

