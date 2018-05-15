Keep your umbrella close and sunglasses too!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Deep tropical moisture rapidly moved up the Sunshine State on Monday, leaving us with a cool, cloudy and damp day. Rainfall however, was kind of light, with most places seeing less than a 1/2". The pattern shifts slightly today (Tuesday) as we will see a few sun showers in the morning, but a much better chance of I-95 evening storms.

In fact, each and everyday through early next week we will see a more predictable pattern of rains for Jacksonville. That includes morning sunshine and afternoon storms.

Steamy weather too!

Yes, there will be the a feel-like temperature in the afternoon hours of the 90s. Heat (from sunshine) plus high humidity (tropical air) will make it really feel like summer.

How much rain could we see the next week?

2-5" of additional rainfall is likely over the next 6 days, or so...

Next 10 days look mighty wet... and very summer-like

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 70° Partly Cloudy, 35% Chance of showers

8 a.m. - 70° Partly Cloudy, 35% Chance of showers

10 a.m. - 76° Partly Cloudy, 35% Chance of showers

12 p.m. - 80° Partly Cloudy, 45% Chance of showers



Sunrise 6:32 a.m.

Sunset 8:15 p.m.

