King Buster tournament: this weekend's forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The 25th annual King Buster fishing tournament kicks off Friday night the 21st with registration and the Captain's meeting at Marine Max in Jacksonville Beach. The temperatures on Friday will soar into the mid 90s, with heat index temperatures in the triple digits that afternoon, but the sea breeze will save our coastal areas, keeping them in the low 90s. There is an isolated (30%) chance for a shower to pop up that afternoon into the early evening.

The seas look good out to 20 nautical miles on Saturday for the general tournament. At checkout, temperatures will still be in the upper 70s from overnight, with a light west wind around 7mph. Expect 30% sky cover, so finding bait on the beach early will be key, before the sun gets too high in the sky.

We will hit 90° by 11a.m. with west winds around 11mph. Expect mostly sunny skies and 2-3ft seas out to 20 nautical miles. The winds will die down a bit as they shift to be from the south around noon.

Weighing in early would be optimal if you can, winds build out of the south upwards of 10 mph during the afternoon hours as temperatures soar into the steamy mid to low 90s.

The weather looks even better for the 15th annual Brian Dingman Memorial Junior Angler Tournament on Sunday. At checkout, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and the winds will be out of the west between 7-11mph. Expect 31% sky cover and an 11% chance for a stray shower.

Expect 1-2 ft seas out to 20 nautical miles. By 11a.m. we will hit 84° with light and variable winds.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s, and winds will end up out of the south-southeast between 7-12mph.

