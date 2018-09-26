Kirk intensifies back into a Tropical Storm

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kirk reorganized and reintensified back into a Tropical Storm early Wednesday after dissipating late Monday afternoon. Tropical Storm Kirk grew a little stronger by 11am on Wednesday with sustained winds of 50 mph. Kirk is moving to the west at 18 mph and has a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb.

A westward to west-northwestward motion is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center will move over the Lesser Antilles within the Tropical Storm Warning area Thursday night.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, St Lucia, Dominique, Martinique, and Guadeloupe. Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the warning area by Thursday afternoon, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by Thursday afternoon or evening.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Little change in strength is forecast until Kirk crosses the Lesser Antilles, followed by weakening over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

Kirk is expected to produce total rainfall of 4 to 6 inches across the northern Windward and southern Leeward Islands with isolated maximum totals up to 10 inches across Martinique and Dominica. These rains may produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

