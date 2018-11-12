Late season tropical wave strengthening near Lesser Antilles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As we near the end of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season the Weather Authority and the National Hurricane Center are tracking a strengthening complex of storms approaching the Caribbean Islands this week.

A large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms extending from near the Lesser Antilles northeastward over the tropical Atlantic for several hundred miles is associated with a westward-moving tropical

wave and an upper-level trough of low pressure, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Showers and thunderstorms associated with this disturbance have increased today, and environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for the development of a tropical or subtropical cyclone by the middle of the week.

The system is forecast to move westward to west-northwestward for the next few days, passing near or north of the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and the southeastern Bahamas.

If and when the storm is upgraded it will be named Patty.