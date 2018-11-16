Leonid Meteor shower Saturday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Leonid meteor peaks Saturday night under a mostly clear sky, but don't count on seeing a plethora of streaks across the sky.

This is considered the last major meteor shows of the year but quell your excitement because the Leonids have been very weak for the past 10 years.

You will need a warm jacket and patience waiting for what's expected to be around 20 meteors per hour at its peak about three hours before sunrise Sunday.

Typically betters shows can produce hundreds of thousands of meteors per hour.

The waxing gibbous Moon passes the highest over Jacksonville's southern sky at 7:30 p.m. and will set at 1:19 a.m.

Clouds may increase near the coast obscuring the view while most inland locations will provide better vantage points for the Leonids.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.