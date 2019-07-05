Less brutal heat but more storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -

Although storms are gone locally stubborn light rain remains over northern Clay, western Duval and areas westward where it is heavier in Baker and Columbia counties. Rain west of Highway 301 will threaten fireworks displays and may result in postponements.

Most activity is fading except for lingering rain in areas around Columbia, Western Baker, Alachua counties and possibly into southern inland Georgia.

Overnight will be steamy and warm with lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be identical to today with a 60% chance of storms developing around 2 pm. A few isolated strong t-storms likely with wind and hail threats increasing from 3-6 pm.

The heat will be a touch less brutal in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, inland chances 50-70 percent, beaches 30-40 percent. Showers and storms will develop between 2pm-7pm. Wake up temperatures in the 70s with light patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Wind W/SE 5-10 mph.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.