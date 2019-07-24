Less confusing more concise weather alerts coming soon

NWS weather alert products will be simplified in September to reduce confusion during severe weather.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - During dangerous weather alert messages need to be simple, short and direct.

Beginning on September 24, 2019, the National Weather Service will begin an initiative to make the alerts less confusing by renaming and formatting non-precipitation weather alerts.

Alerts will focus on four key aspects that matter most in hazardous conditions: what, where, when, and the impacts.

The Jacksonville National Weather Forecast Office will have the option to include "Additional Details" below the Impacts section that tells how bad the weather will get.

The vast amount of weather products can be confusing for many people. A survey conducted by the National Weather Service found 76% of the respondents wanted to see the products reformatted.

A Watch or Warning can be confusing but just remember, watches are issued to prepare for disruptive weather while in a Warning you should take action immediately in the area..

Active weather brings a steady stream of severe weather alerts that can cover about 125 different alert situations ranging from volcanic dust to urgent tornado warnings.

New changes will consolidate categories to streamline weather impacts specific to marine, temperature, and flood products.

A Flood Advisory for example would lump together Urban and Small Stream Advisory - Small Stream Flood Advisory - Arroyo and Small Stream Advisory - Hydrologic Advisory.

An example of future wind warnings will look like this:

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH

SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT... East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are

expected.

* WHERE... Orange Park, San Marco, UNF and Jacksonville

Beach.

* WHEN... From Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property

and cause power outages. Travel may be difficult, especially

when using high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...People are urged to secure loose objects

that could be blown around or damaged by the wind.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown

around or damaged by the wind.



