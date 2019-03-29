Lightning kills 23-year-old Brazilian surf champ

Pro surfer Luzimara Souza was said to be in training for the 2019 Brazilian Surf Championship when she died.

FORTALEZA, Brazil - A lightning strike killed Brazilian champion surfer Luzimara Souza while she was surfing at a beach in the northeast Brazilian city of Fortaleza.

Storms developed and lightning struck the water, knocking the 23-year-old surfer unconscious.

Two men reportedly helped pull women from the water, along with a 17-year-old friend who was also shocked nearby.

Both were rushed to a hospital, where the friend survived but Souza died shortly afterward.

Souza's mother said about six people were in the water when the lightning hit, causing injuries to several others.

Lightning strikes on water are common in Florida and the manner in which electricity spreads out from the strike point can result in multiple injuries to nearby victims.

While lightning doesn’t strike the ocean as much as land, it does spread out over mostly the top surface of the water and electrocute fish that are near the surface.

Dr. Martin Uman, chairman of the University of Florida's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, says lightning charge in water dissipates rapidly away from the strike point because it radiates outward equally through the water rather than following channels of best conductivity compared to land.

