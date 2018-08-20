Lightning knocks out Jacksonville Radar

More than 400 lightning strikes occurred between 7-8 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Tracking storms is more challenging after lightning damaged the radar at Jacksonville International Airport.

It happened in a severe thunderstorm Saturday evening that caused excessive lightning around the north and west side of Duval county.

Lightning struck the WSR-88D NEXRAD site around 7:43 pm in the mist of a microburst.

Jacksonville NWS The black hole marks the radar airport location. The red colors mark southward downburst winds. The yellow + and - symbols lightning strikes.

High winds in the storm gusted to 51 mph setting a new record that broke the 45 mph standing record from 2014.

The storms timing disrupted the routine 8 pm weather balloon launch which is used to feed weather conditions into forecast models.

Daily downpours are in the forecast and tracking storms is more challenging without a local radar in northeast Florida.

Another NEXRAD radar east of Valdosta, Ga at Moody Air Force Base, is making up for the gap in radar coverage around the greater Jacksonville area.

Because Moody's radar is so far away, it only sees rain around 7,500 feet and higher over Jacksonville due to the the curvature of the earth.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Jacksonville say GOES 16 satellite data is helpful for tracking thunderstorm clouds and pinpointing sea breeze boundaries.

Technicians have started the repair process but a timeline when the radar becomes operational is not know.

Radome covering radar inside at Jacksonville International Airport.





