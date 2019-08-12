Lightning strike leaves mark on Jacksonville airport taxiway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sunday’s storms have come and gone, but they left their mark on Jacksonville International Airport.

On Monday, the airport’s Twitter account posted photos showing the aftermath of a lightning bolt that struck a taxiway, leaving behind a deep divot and scattering shards of pavement.

"This is why activities like fueling & moving bags are suspended when lightning is (within) 5 miles of the airport," the tweet said, noting that the airport had "several lightning strikes" during Sunday’s storms.

As the tweet pointed out, that’s why the airport must wait until 15 minutes have passed after lightning has touched down within a five-mile radius before giving flights the all-clear for takeoff.

