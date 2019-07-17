Limits coming for blackfin tuna fishing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At its July meeting in Stuart, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved a draft proposal to create a recreational limit for blackfin tuna of two fish per person or 10 fish per vessel, whichever is greater, and to extend this proposed regulation into federal waters. The proposal is expected to come before the Commission for a final public hearing in October.

Staff has heard a variety of concerns from anglers about the blackfin tuna fishery for several years and held seven public workshops across the state earlier this year to gather input on management of this fishery.

Blackfin tuna can be found throughout Florida, the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.