Local beaches eroding faster

South Guana Beach has become a hot spot for erosion. Sand fill offers short protection against borrowed time.

JACKOSNVILLE, Fla. - Erosion is speeding up along the Northeast Florida coast due to sea level rise

and stronger storms. Is it time to move homes away from the Atlantic?

You may have noticed the suspended sediment in the surf zone. This is the beach in motion. A natural process of sand building up and eroding along the shoreline.

70% of the population lives within 10 miles of the coast in Florida and for many people the coast is viewed in snapshots. Visualizing the shore movement over long time periods can be abstract until shifting sand stands out when it encroaches developments on the dunes.

Beaches have been eroding for a long time but the recent storms became the tipping point with several homes sliding into the ocean in St. Johns County.

Dr. Jeremy Stalker from Jacksonville University has studied the problem along our coast and sees how jetties, groins and ironically the same bulkheads designed to protect property has increased erosion rates by altering the natural sand accretion.

The only advantage to walling off a beach is to protect the development directly behind it. Groins and jetties trap sand nearby but hampers the natural movement of sand down current. Just one storm can remove the beach and undermine the wall.

Storms like Irma will remove more sand near the structures compared to a natural dune.

The solution is to import sand and design manmade dunes to compensate for sand that has been transported southward. Over the decades, this has made Jacksonville Beach completely artificial.

Dr. Stalker says human engineered dunes will never last as long as natural systems that evolved out of the wind swept sand packed layering.

Beach protection has evolved over the years in Duval from tossing large appliances on the the shore in the 70s to emphasizing wide atheistically pleasing beach berms just 10 years ago.

Recent renourishment projects focus on building the upper beach dune which previously never played big role in establishing equilibrium on the beach profile.

After Hurricane Sandy, Irma and Matthew, beach design has put more emphasis building up the dunes.

Scientists say renourishment is a short term fix; one that will become less effective with the observed rate of sea rise.

Some say relocating back will be the only viable option ahead. Fixing erosion is not a matter of money or time...it boils down to being unsafe.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.